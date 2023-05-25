China Accuses US, Its Allies Of 'Disinformation' Over Cyber Attack Claims

China accused the United States and its allies of waging a "disinformation campaign" Thursday, after Washington, its Western partners and Microsoft said state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks.

"This is an extremely unprofessional report with a missing chain of evidence, this is just scissors-and-paste work," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, claiming the allegations were "a collective disinformation campaign of the Five Eyes coalition countries".

