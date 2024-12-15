China Abductee Rejects 3 Flats, Cars From Wealthy Parents To Stay Humble

A 26-year-old Chinese man kidnapped as an infant and reunited with his biological family last year, has made after rejecting three apartments and a car offered by his wealthy father, opting instead to forge his path, the South China Morning Post.

Xie Qingshuai, from Xingtai in Hebei province, was kidnapped on January 20, 1999, when he was just three months old. His biological parents, prosperous construction company owners, spent over a decade and more than one million yuan (US$140,000) searching for him. Their efforts paid off when they were reunited on December 1 last year.

Overnight, Xie's life transformed, with netizens joking that he had gone from an "orphan" to a "wealthy second-generation." However, in a December 5 interview with Shandong Radio and TV, Xie revealed he had declined the lavish gifts his father offered, expressing concerns that sudden wealth might negatively influence his values and lead to irresponsible spending.

"I was worried that accepting these gifts could change my mindset," Xie explained. "Suddenly becoming 'second-generation rich' reminded me of Hello Mr. Billionaire, where the protagonist goes from rags to riches and starts spending recklessly. I didn't want to end up like that."

Hello Mr. Billionaire, a 2018 Chinese comedy, tells the story of a man who must spend 1 billion yuan in 30 days to inherit 30 billion.

Xie clarified that his only request to his father was a modest marital home as he plans to marry his girlfriend. "I don't need anything else. I can buy my own car, even if it means working hard and earning just a few thousand yuan," he said.

Since reuniting with his family, Xie has transitioned into live-streaming, initially facing criticism for leveraging his story just 23 days after the reunion. Netizens accused him of gaining sympathy, leading Xie to briefly pause his online activities.

In July, he launched a live-stream e-commerce business, quickly gaining traction. His first five sessions attracted over 20 million viewers and generated 50 million yuan (US$7 million) in sales. Xie defended his decision, emphasizing that this venture enables him to provide for his family and assist others.

"In today's attention economy, not utilizing such resources would be a waste," he said.

Xie's decision to reject his father's wealth has sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising his independence and entrepreneurial spirit.