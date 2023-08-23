Chilling Video Shows Police Rescuing Woman Chained To Floor Of US Home

The suspect Moises May, 36, was arrested two days later.

A woman was found chained to the floor of a home in Kentucky for two days and was rescued by police. The footage of the dramatic rescue was captured on bodycam.

The police reached the location at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a neighbour reported hearing screaming. Louisville Metro police officers tried to break into the building by kicking down doors and windows, but the house was completely barricaded, the police said.

Moments later, the officer used a ladder to reach the second floor, where the window had been broken. The unidentified woman was sobbing hysterically as police reached her, reported the Independent. The woman was bolted to the floor with screws that were attached to a chain and secured around her neck by a MasterLock.

The police used an axe to break the chain which was bolted to the floor with screws. Rescuers later used bolt cutters to free the woman from the chain as she sobbed on the front porch of the home.

The suspect Moises May, 36, was arrested two days later. He was keeping the woman locked up following an argument that turned violent, according to reports obtained by WAVE3.

The reports further said that the woman had left the night of the argument but returned the next day to collect her belongings. The accused locked her inside a deadbolted room and took her phone.

May share a child with the woman. He is accused of chopping the woman's hair off with a machete, forcing her to strip down before he chained her to the floor and threatened to kill her.

"You're gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don't come home, I'd kill you," May reportedly told her, according to the police report.

May has been charged with one count of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment, the Independent reported.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he is scheduled to reappear in court on 28 August.



