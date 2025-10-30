Chile President-Elect Calls For End To Venezuela's "Dictatorship"

Chile's hard-right president-elect Jose Antonio Kast said Tuesday he would "support any situation that ends the dictatorship" of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

On a visit to Buenos Aires two days after his election, Kast said that while Chile has no plans to intervene in Venezuela, "if someone is going to do it, let's be clear that it solves a gigantic problem for us and all of Latin America, all of South America, and even for countries in Europe."

Kast easily defeated a leftist candidate in Sunday's election run-off with promises to deport more than 300,000 mostly Venezuelan irregular migrants, tackle crime and secure the northern border.

His win confirms a right-wing lurch in Latin America, coming after victories for the right in Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.

The libertarian Milei was one of the first leaders to congratulate Kast on his victory, calling it "another step forward in our region in defense of life, liberty, and private property."

Kast chose Chile's neighbor and sometimes economic rival for his first visit abroad.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with Milei, he blamed Venezuela's economic meltdown and migrant outflow on the leftist Maduro, whom he called "a narco-dictator."

"It is not our responsibility to solve it (the Venezuelan crisis), but whoever does will have our support," he said.

Before the election, he called on Venezuelans to self-deport, but hundreds of migrants who tried to travel home found themselves blocked at Chile's border with Peru.

