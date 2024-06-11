Children Among 6 Family Members Murdered In Mexico: Official

2 men survived because they saw the attackers coming and hid on the roof, police said. (Representational)

A baby and a toddler were among six members of the same family murdered in a central Mexican state plagued by gang-related violence, a local official said Monday.

Armed attackers burst into a home in the city of Leon in Guanajuato on Sunday night and opened fire at the family.

"Unfortunately two children and four women died," state governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez told reporters.

Two men survived because they saw the attackers coming and hid on the roof, he said.

Guanajuato is one of Mexico's most violent states due to turf wars between rival cartels involved in drug trafficking, fuel theft and other crimes.

Mexico has recorded more than 450,000 murders since 2006, when the government deployed the military to fight drug trafficking, most of them blamed on criminal gangs.

