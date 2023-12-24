Children Among 16 Killed As Crowded Bus Overturns On Bridge In Nicaragua

Around 70 people were on the bus at the time of the accident (Representational)

At least 16 people including several children were killed Saturday when a crowded bus overturned on a bridge in a town north of Nicaragua's capital Managua, Vice President Rosario Murillo announced.

More than 25 others were injured, Murillo said on state-run Channel 4, adding that around 70 people were on the bus at the time.

Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, said the accident occurred in Rancho Grande, apparently when the bus driver lost control on a bridge and the vehicle overturned.

"We are deeply moved by this misfortune," she said.

Nine of the victims have been identified so far, Murillo said, without giving their names.

Images in the local press showed the yellow bus impaled by the bridge's metal railing, while several apparent victims lay on the road nearby.



