'True Education Should...': What Chief Justice Said On Moral Values

Chief Justice N V Ramana criticised modern education saying it only serves "utilitarian function".

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed deep-rooted vulnerabilities of our society and has increased inequality, Chief Justice Of India N V Ramana said today at the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute Of Higher Learning in Andhra Pradesh.

"The ethos of service becomes even more relevant during emergencies. Consider what has happened all over the world in the past two years. The world has gone through unprecedented changes. In such times, selfless service is the need of the hour," Chief Justice said appreciating the students of the institute for extending help amid the Covid pandemic.

Paying his tributes to Sri Sathya Sai Baba who founded the institute in 1981, Chief Justice said, "Tomorrow, the 23rd of November, marks the 96th Birthday of Sathya Sai Baba, a day when Divinity graced this earth, makes it even more special."

"I have spoken at length about my great admiration and devotion for Sri Sathya Sai Baba on many occasions. I had the good fortune of having Baba's darshan. I have always carried with me his words of wisdom," the Chief Justice added.

Emphasizing on the importance of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'- which means 'the world is one family'- Chief Justice said that the concept is embedded in India's cultural ethos.

"It is this principle of universal love for man that must push us to contribute to the society and think of ways in which we can serve others," he said.

Asserting the importance of inculcating moral values through education, Chief Justice criticised modern education saying that it only serves a "utilitarian function".

"Modern education system is not equipped to deal with the 'moral' or 'spiritual' function of education which builds the character of our students and allows them to develop a social consciousness and a sense of responsibility," the Chief Justice said.

True education "imbibes moral values and virtues of humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect", he said.