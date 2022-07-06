'Mommy, Daddy Are Coming': 2-Year-Old Who Lost His Parents In US Shooting

The child told his grandparents that "mommy and daddy are coming soon."

The parents of a 2-year-old child, Aiden, who was found wandering alone after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, were killed during the massacre, officials have said.

Aiden's parents - Irina McCarthy and Kevin McCarthy - were killed in the attack, police said.

The child was separated from his parents during the chaos and was taken to safety by some people who were participating in the parade. The police later handed him over to his grandparents, officials said.

The child's image showing him wandering at the shooting site went viral and was circulated on social media before he was reunited with his family.

The child appeared in shock and told his grandparents that "mommy and daddy are coming soon," reports said.

A fundraiser has been started to raise money for the child by community members.

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows," said the fundraiser page.

Police said that the death count in the shooting has climbed to seven after one of the injured victims died in the hospital. At least 35 people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was arrested on Monday several hours after the attack. He has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, officials said.