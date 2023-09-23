Chicago Mom Strangled In Garage Allegedly By 63-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sierra Jamison was a health care worker and the mother of a 6-year-old boy. (File)

Sierra Jamison, a health care worker and mother of a 6-year-old boy, was found dead inside a garage near her home in Chicago on Monday, US media said quoting cops.

Jamison was strangled by her boyfriend, 63-year-old Lawrence Boyle, who was arrested Wednesday, news agency HuffPost reported quoting Chicago Police officials.

On Monday evening, Jamison told her mother that she was going to park her Jeep. It was then that she was murdered by her boyfriend, said cops.

Boyle was already waiting for Jamison at the garage.

Boyle, who was already waiting for Jamison at the garage, allegedly strangled her, took her phone and covered her body with a tarp, cops said further.

When Jamison did not return home and was unresponsive to calls and texts, her mother asked her brother to check on her, the report said.

Her brother claims he found Boyle outside the garage with Jamison's phone.

Boyle claimed that she had thrown it at him and left to go to the store, according to charging documents from the Chicago Police Department, the news agency report added.

Not convinced by Boyle's story, Jamison's mother then went to inspect the garage herself, where she found her daughter's body under the tarp, it said.

After leaving the garage, Boyle called his ex-wife and confessed strangling Jamison, according to the police document.

On Wednesday, Boyle turned himself in.

Boyle and Jamison had been friends for around a decade but they began dating a few weeks ago.

Sadina Jamison, Sierra's aunt, told CBS Chicago that Boyle had been someone Sierra had trusted and who "she was comfortable around" and had "no reason to fear."

Sierra Jamison was killed just a month after speaking out about violence against Black women.

Jamison was the victim of an attempted carjacking but bravely fought off the perpetrator. A group of women in the area came to her aid and she was able to escape unscathed.

She shared her experiences with news channel CBS Chicago, hoping her story would empower other Black women who had been victims of violent crimes.

She told the outlet: "They literally stepped in and helped me. It was a lot of Black empowerment, women empowerment, that day."