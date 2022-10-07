US Chess Champ Scanned Before Match Amid Sex Toy Cheating Claims

Hans Niemann underwent strict checking at the US Chess Championships in St Louis.

American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann underwent strict checking at the US Chess Championships in St Louis amid allegations that he cheated using a sex toy during his match with World Champion Magnus Carlsen, reported The New York Post.

A video from the event showed a security official inspecting chess players using a metal detector. It was seen that the official spent a longer time inspecting Mr Niemann as compared to the other players.

Mr Niemann, 19, had beaten Magnus Carlsen in a match at the Sinquefield Cup held in St. Louis, US, on September 4. Regarded as one of the greatest players of the game, the defeat of Magnus Carlsen had raised eyebrows among chess enthusiasts. Following this, rumours had spread that Mr Niemann concealed a vibrating sex toy in his body to cheat during the match.

According to a report in the Riverfront Times, Mr Niemann had earlier defeated Magnus Carlsen in an online chess tournament in Miami. However, Mr Niemann was then beaten by the Norwegian player in two of three matches between them.

A day after losing the Sinquefield Cup match, Mr Carlsen announced in a Twitter post that he was withdrawing from the tournament. “I have withdrawn from the tournament. I have always enjoyed playing in the Saint Louis Chess Club, and hope to be back in the future,” the tweet read.

I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future https://t.co/YFSpl8er3u — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Mr Niemann did not address the cheating allegations after beating Magnus Carlsen and finishing sixth at the Sinquefield Cup, The New York Post report added.

A 72-page document, released by Chess.com, stated that Mr Niemann may have cheated more than 100 times in his online professional career in tournaments as latest as 2020.



