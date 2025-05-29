Meet Charlotte Walker, Australia's Youngest Female Senator At 21

Charlotte Walker has made history by becoming the youngest female senator of Australia at the age of 21. Despite being third on the Labor Party's ticket and having the lowest personal vote count among the six elected senators in South Australia, she managed to secure a seat in the Senate.

Ms Walker's win was due to a surge in support for the Labor Party in the 2025 federal election, which helped the party secure an additional Senate seat in the state. Her six-year term will begin on July 1, 2025.

After the results were announced, she said, "There are a few feelings. Obviously, there's a lot of pressure," reported NBC News, adding that becoming a senator will be a big adjustment for her.

Who is Charlotte Walker?