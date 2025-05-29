Meet Charlotte Walker, Australia's Youngest Female Senator At 21

Charlotte Walker has made history by becoming the youngest female senator of Australia at the age of 21. Despite being third on the Labor Party's ticket and having the lowest personal vote count among the six elected senators in South Australia, she managed to secure a seat in the Senate.
Ms Walker's win was due to a surge in support for the Labor Party in the 2025 federal election, which helped the party secure an additional Senate seat in the state. Her six-year term will begin on July 1, 2025.
After the results were announced, she said, "There are a few feelings. Obviously, there's a lot of pressure," reported NBC News, adding that becoming a senator will be a big adjustment for her.
Who is Charlotte Walker?
- Born on May 3, 2004, and raised in Yankalilla, South Australia, Charlotte Walker attended Investigator College in Victor Harbor.
- Ms Walker was the president of Young Labor and was working at the Australian Services Union when she was selected to run for the Senate. Leon Bignell, the speaker of the House of Assembly, hired Ms Walker to work part-time in his local electorate office after she graduated from high school.
- As she was third on the ticket, it was difficult for her to win the seat. But she made creative videos on social media and talked about politics and Labor policy while applying makeup, playing the Minecraft video game, and interviewing other young members of the Labor Party. This caught the youth's attention.
- She addressed topics like the cost of living, student loan debt reduction, and educational access. Louise Miller-Frost, Penny Wong, and Marielle Smith were among the other South Australian Labor candidates she campaigned with.
- She surpassed the previous record held by Jordan Steele-John of the Western Australian Greens, who was elected in 2017 at the age of 23.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world