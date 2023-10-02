Over 100 People, Bloodhounds And Drones Search For Missing US Teen

New York State Police have now activated the Amber Alert, which is a child abduction emergency alert

Over 100 people, including 75 law enforcement personnel, are engaged in search operations for a nine-year-old girl, who went missing while camping with her family in upstate New York, officials said on Sunday. Charlotte Sena, a fourth grader, was last seen bicycling on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park with the police believing she was abducted.

"Last evening, she went out on a bike ride. It wasn't dark, it's right around dinnertime and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins. And then she decided after going around, she said she's finally going around one more time by herself. Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn't come back yet," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference.

She said that Charlotte's parents knew immediately "something was up" and started searching for her.

"30 minutes later, at 6:47, Charlotte's mother, Trisha, called 911," Ms Hochul said, and added that by 7:00 pm, the state police were on site.

"For the last 18 plus hours, teams from the New York State Police, dogs, aviation, our bloodhounds are here. The sword operators and special response teams are on site. New York State Park Police, forest rangers, underwater rescue teams and drones. We brought in technology experts also to analyze other forms of communications in the park at that time," she said.

Yesterday, 9-year-old Charlotte Sena went missing in Moreau State Park.



For more than 18 hours teams from @nyspolice, @NYstateparks Police, Forest Rangers, UAS, and URT have been searching the grounds.



My heart is with Charlotte's family and loved ones as the search continues. pic.twitter.com/HGsjb3Rktf — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 1, 2023

The New York Governor said that there are over 100 personnel, two drones, an airboat search team and six underwater rescue teams involved in the search operations.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," she added.

The New York State Police have now activated the Amber Alert, which is a child abduction emergency alert.

"Charlotte was last seen wearing an Orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, gray bike helmet, the alert read.