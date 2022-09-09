Charles To Be Formally Proclaimed King Tomorrow

Charles succeeds to the throne immediately after the death of the monarch.

Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.

The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch died at the age of 96 on Thursday, with her son succeeding her as the king.

Charles succeeds to the throne immediately after the death of the monarch. An Accession Council is convened as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours and held at St James's Palace, the official residence of the sovereign, to proclaim the successor.

The new King Charles III is the third British monarch to share the name. Charles I was the only British monarch to be executed, Charles I's reign led to a brutal civil war and the abolition of the royal family.

The man who would become King Charles II joined his father in battle during the Civil War but left England as it became clear that defeat was inevitable and moved to The Hague in 1649.

Despite the abolition of the monarchy in England following his father's execution, Charles was crowned King of Scotland on January 1, 1651.