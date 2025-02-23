Chaos In Red Sea, War In Gaza: How Somali Pirates Are Exploiting The Perfect Storm

It was in 2017 when Somali pirates hijacked the Comoros-flagged Aris 13 - their last major attack before a period of relative calm. Years later, the threat has returned with full force.

The hijackings of the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen in 2023 and the Bangladesh-flagged MV Abdullah in March 2024 confirm that Somali pirates are back, and they are exploiting the chaos of the Red Sea crisis and the ongoing war in Gaza to strike again.

The resurgence is no coincidence. With naval forces diverted to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and global attention fixed on conflicts in the Middle East, Somali pirates have seized the opportunity. Intelligence reports suggest a growing nexus between these pirates, armed militant groups, and regional smuggling networks, allowing piracy to re-emerge as a lucrative business.

How The Red Sea Crisis Gave Pirates A Free Hand

Since late 2023, Yemeni Houthi rebels have launched multiple attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, claiming to target Israeli-linked ships. In response, Western navies, including the US and the UK, have ramped up military operations in the region, leaving other critical waterways - such as the Indian Ocean - less guarded.

This shift in focus has created a security vacuum, enabling Somali pirates to revive their old playbook: hijack merchant ships, hold crews hostage, and demand multi-million-dollar ransoms. Experts warn that piracy financiers, many with political ties, are now leveraging the ongoing geopolitical instability to re-establish smuggling and ransom networks that had largely been dismantled over the past decade.

The Hijacking Of MV Abdullah

The hijacking of MV Abdullah on March 12, 2024, was swift and well-executed. The ship, carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the UAE, was sailing 1,020 km off Somalia's coast when pirates struck.

A fishing boat first appeared on radar. Moments later, two high-speed skiffs carrying armed men closed in. With no naval patrols nearby and no armed security on board - since the route was not classified as high risk - the crew had little chance. Within minutes, 12 heavily armed pirates stormed the ship, firing warning shots and taking 23 crew members hostage.

Chief Officer Md Atik Ullah Khan, who had ignored his wife's concerns about piracy before the voyage, later recalled to CNN, "I called the engine room and told them to cancel all speed limits and throttle to the maximum. But our speed was nothing compared to the pirates' speedboat."

The Rise, Fall, And Return Of Somali Piracy

Somali piracy initially emerged in the 1990s when local fishermen, angered by illegal foreign fishing in their waters, armed themselves to protect their livelihoods. Over time, it evolved into a well-organised crime syndicate, targeting commercial vessels for ransom.

At its peak in 2011, Somali piracy led to 237 attacks, costing the global economy an estimated $7 billion. More than 3,800 seafarers were kidnapped or held at gunpoint. It took a combination of international naval patrols, armed guards aboard ships, and multimillion-dollar investments in regional security to curb the menace.

But the current geopolitical landscape has undone much of that progress. Security gaps created by the Red Sea conflict have given pirates fresh opportunities, and the lack of an effective Somali government has allowed them to regroup. Reports indicate that ransom negotiations are once again taking place, with MV Ruen's hijackers allegedly demanding $10 million for the vessel's release.

Shipping Disruptions

The resurgence of Somali piracy is adding to an already fragile global shipping crisis. According to JP Morgan Research, freight costs from Asia to Europe have surged nearly fivefold since January 2024. Many cargo ships are now rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope, increasing fuel costs and delivery times by over a week.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported in March 2024 that Red Sea trade volumes had dropped by 50 per cent in the first two months of the year. Delays at the Suez Canal - one of the world's busiest trade routes - are compounding supply chain disruptions.

The world's focus on the Red Sea crisis and the war in Gaza has left vital trade routes exposed. With naval forces stretched thin and pirates becoming increasingly emboldened, experts warn that unless global attention shifts back to maritime security, Somali piracy could soon return to its peak levels. For now, Somali pirates have made one thing clear: they never really disappeared.