Chaos Erupts In UK Parliament Over Gaza Ceasefire Vote

Britain's House of Commons descended into chaos on Wednesday over a motion calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The chamber was due to debate and vote on a motion for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza by the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Instead, in an unusual move, speaker Lindsay Hoyle allowed a vote on a motion for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza by the main opposition Labour Party.

This sparked fury and shouts from the ruling Conservatives and the SNP.

SNP head in the Commons, Stephen Flynn, branded the move as "complete and utter contempt" of his party.

Faced with the outrage, Hoyle apologised, saying he had only intended to allow a wider debate on the issue.

The motion was not officially voted on, after the government said it would not participate in protest.

Political passions are running high in Britain ahead of a general election due this year.

The Conservatives, in power since 2010, are widely tipped by pollsters to lose.

Labour has been buoyed after having wrestled away several seats in by-elections from the Conservatives.

