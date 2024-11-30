Chaos At US Airport After 4 Planes Collide On Tarmac In Separate Accidents

Two separate plane collisions on the tarmac just hours apart led to a chaotic situation at the Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. In the first collision, an American Airlines plane, taxiing to the gate, clipped the wing of a parked plane belonging to Frontier Airlines, The New York Post reported

Regarding the second incident, read a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday, "While under tow, a JetBlue Airbus A321 struck the back of Cape Air Flight 617, a Tecnam P2012, which was waiting to park at a gate at Boston Logan International Airport. The incident occurred around 6.15 pm local time on Monday. The FAA will investigate."

A video of the incident showed the Frontier Airlines plane's battered wing underneath the wing of the larger American Airlines aircraft. While the American Airlines plane arrived from London's Heathrow Airport, the other was set to take off to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The Texas-bound Frontier flight got cancelled and the passengers and crew were deplaned to inspect the damage. No injuries were reported. Talking about the incident, a passenger of Frontier Airlines told local ABC affiliate station WCVB that it was "terrible" and "very scary". "All of a sudden, ‘thump.' It sounded like something fell from below,” Evelyn Pipione said.

A few hours later, a JetBlue airplane, being towed by a vehicle, hit a Cape Air flight, which had just arrived at Boston Logan International Airport from Nantucket. It was waiting for the gate to open when the incident took place.

At the time of the incident, two pilots and three passengers were in the Cape Air plane, while the JetBlue flight was vacant. Although no injuries were reported, both pilots were sent to the hospital out of caution.

After a delay of a few hours, JetBlue arranged another plane for the passengers.

The FAA as well as the airlines are investigating both incidents.