Bodybuilder Chad McCrary, Who Continued To Compete After Spinal Injury, Dies At 49

Chad McCrary began competing in 2000. (File)

Chad McCrary, a celebrated bodybuilder, has died at the age of 49. He was paralyzed in a 2005 motocross accident but continued to compete in Wheelchair Bodybuilding tournaments, showcasing his determination and resilience.

The heartbreaking news was shared by his brother Lance McCrary on Friday on Instagram. The statement read, "RIP Chad McCrary: April 1, 1974 – January 2, 2024." The post did not mention the cause of death.

He also mentioned in a comment that Mr McCrary “was truly a body builder in his Beast mode, his determination was unmatched. Yet he could make you laugh, give good advice. Just an all around good man.”

Jim McMahon, CEO of Mutant, a sports fitness brand, expressed his sorrow and shock in a video tribute to Mr McCrary, “Like everybody, I'm very sad and stunned. It's a hard one. What I'm always going to take away is what we all got to experience,” highlighting the sense of camaraderie that McCrary contributed to the world of bodybuilding.

Mr McMahon continued, “Everything that all of us try to achieve in this life is having good friends and good camaraderie, so I don't have much to say…just that the heart hurts. That's the simplest way to put it. Peace and love to everybody.”

Other friends expressed their condolences and shared their stories about Mr McCrary in the comments.

Wheelchair bodybuilder Ludovic Marchand wrote, “Chad was a good friend and always contacted me for advice as he said I was the one to inspire him.”

Bodybuilder Nikky Ricks expressed, “I'm so sorry for your loss. I chatted to him for a while at the Olympia and he seemed like a very lovely man with a great sense of humour. Very sad to hear he has left the world.”

Chad McCrary, from Texas, began competing in 2000, five years before a tragic accident during a cross-country motorcycle jump left him paraplegic. Undeterred, he re-entered bodybuilding in the wheelchair division just six months later, reported The Sun.

In 2022, Mr McCrary made a notable mark by securing a top-10 finish at the prestigious Mr Olympia bodybuilding competition. His achievements also include winning first place at the Heart of Texas Heavyweight competition, as well as claiming the top spot at the Lone Star State and Arkansas State Championships.