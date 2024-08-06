Centre Not To Relax $4 Billion Tax Demand To Infosys: Report

Infosys is India's second-largest IT services company (File)

The central government is not considering any relaxation over the $4 billion tax demand it sent to Infosys, according to a government source.

The tax demand on Infosys is in accordance to the good and services tax rules and the country's second-largest IT services firm has sought 10 days to submit its response after meeting tax officials, the source said.

