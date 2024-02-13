'Celebration Of Culture': UK MP Attends 'Ahlan Modi' Event In Abu Dhabi

Chants of "Har Har Modi-Ghar Ghar Modi" and "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" resonated through the air

British MP Priti Patel, who is in Abu Dhabi to attend the 'Ahlan Modi' event, said that the event is a celebration of culture and diaspora here in Abu Dhabi.

She said that there is a huge Indian diaspora in the UK and the UAE and all are very excited for the event.

'Ahlan Modi' roughly translates to 'Hello Modi'. Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the event being held in Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi later in the day.

Speaking to ANI, Priti Patel said, "I am here at this great celebration for PM Modi, here in Abu Dhabi. There is an enormous community community of the Indians in Abu Dhabi, just like we have back our home. This is a wonderful opportunity, a celebration of our culture here in Abu Dhabi."

"By being here today, I am able to share some of this with my friends, and our diaspora community in the UK as well, who obviously are very excited about the living bridge between UK and India but also the diaspora community, Indian community around the world," she added.

Meanwhile, the enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora for the event has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

Veena Uttamchandani from the Indian diaspora said, "We are living in Dubai since 48 years. We are very happy and excited that our PM Narendra Modi is coming here. I just got a knee surgery but still have come here."

Ishwar Dholakia, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "I am very proud that such a big event is happening here. PM Modi is developing India's global relations. He has come here seven times."

Preparations are underway for the event. People have gathered in huge numbers, eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister.

Several cultural performances are taking place in the stadium ahead of the event.

Earlier, the Indian diaspora gave a grand welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his arrival at the hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Chants of "Har Har Modi-Ghar Ghar Modi" and "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" resonated through the air in a vibrant atmosphere.

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the warmth by clicking photographs with the excited diaspora, creating memorable moments of shared joy.

PM Modi has arrived in Abu Dhabi for his official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14, following which he will proceed to Qatar.

