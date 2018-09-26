CBS Names New Interim Chairman Weeks After Leslie Moonves Stepped Down

Richard Parsons previously served as chairman of Citigroup for three years.

CBS Corp on Tuesday named Richard Parsons as interim chairman of its board of directors, following the resignation of Leslie Moonves earlier this month amid a new wave of allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

The media company also said Bruce Gordon and William Cohen, who have served on its board since CBS became a standalone public company in 2006, have decided to step down from their posts to focus on other personal and professional priorities.

"Dick Parsons has a combination of deep industry knowledge and unmatched corporate and board experience," Candace Beinecke, chair of the board's Nominating and Governance Committee, said in a statement.

Parsons served as chief executive office of Time Warner from 2002 to 2007, and was chairman of Time Warner's board from May 2003 to January 2009. He then served as chairman of Citigroup for three years.

Moonves stepped down as chairman, chief executive officer and president of CBS on Sept. 9.

