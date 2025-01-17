Caught Ticketless? Rail Fines Could Turn Into 'Yellow Cards' In UK

Train passengers travelling without a ticket should be allowed to go scot-free with a "yellow card", rather than being handed fines or prosecuted for their actions, train companies in Britain have been urged, according to a BBC report. Rail watchdog Transport Focus suggested that the train companies introduce a novel system that "makes things fairer for everyone".

The suggestion comes in the backdrop of multiple cases where passengers were forced into lengthy legal proceedings over small amounts of money. Last year, 22-year-old Sam Williamson was threatened with prosecution by train operator, Northern Rail, after he mistakenly bought an invalid £3.65 (Rs 385.22) ticket using his 16-25 railcard. The full price of the ticket was £5.50 (Rs 580.46) - £1.85 (rs 195.25) more.

Mr Williamson's case prompted widespread criticism of Northern Rail which was forced to withdraw all live prosecutions against the passenger.

"Transport Focus has long been concerned about the complexity of rail fares and ticketing, particularly for passengers who find it hard to buy the right ticket for their journey," read a statement by Natasha Grice, director for rail at Transport Focus.

"We understand and support the principle that all users of rail should be paying for their ticket, but we want to make sure that passengers who make an innocent mistake aren't punished unfairly."

Review underway

The Department for Transport (DfT) has already ordered the Office of Rail and Road to carry out an independent review of rail fare prosecutions and enforcement.

"We've ordered a review of revenue protection practices which will look at what changes can be made, and in the meantime, have been clear with train operators that their policies on ticketing must be fair and easy to understand at all times," a DfT spokesman said.

Prior to the watchdog's suggestion for a nationwide implementation, rail companies such as Cross Country and Southeastern have already introduced yellow card systems. The Merseyside Rail is also looking to introduce the move later this year.