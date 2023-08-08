Video: Two-Storey House Collapses Into Flooded Alaska River

The city officials have issued evacuation orders for residents

A two-storey house in Alaska collapsed into Mendenhall River after record glacial flooding in the city. The video shows the house being swept away by the raging river.

According to Sky News, the flooding river destroyed at least two buildings damaged others and ate away at riverbanks over the weekend by started receding on Monday. There were no reports of any injuries or deaths.

The video was shared on Instagram by Elopement Photographers. The caption of the video reads, "This was wild to see yesterday in Alaska. There was no rain to speak of so you may be wondering how this happened. Suicide glacier melts all summer filling the suicide basin directly above the Mendenhall glacier, at some point the natural ice dam gives out real easing of the water that's accumulated all summer long in the basin all at once. This was the worst flood of this kind in the history of Juneau Alaska. It was humbling to see the power of nature and horribly sad for the families that lost property. I just napped to have my drone flying above this house when it fell into the Mendenhall River."

The city officials have issued evacuation orders for residents. The National Weather Service (NWS) received reports of large trees collapsing into the Mendenhall River near Juneau on Saturday night as water levels rose, eroding the banks, according to Reuters.

Glacial outburst flooding happens when trapped water escapes through cracks in thinning ice dams, a phenomenon that has increased around the world as a result of climate change.

Such extreme weather is expected to increase as a result of human-induced climate change, with scientists reporting that it played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the record-breaking heat waves that swept North America, Europe and China in July.

Climate change-driven glacial melt and unusually heavy monsoon rains submerged large swathes of Pakistan last year, damaging crops and infrastructure and killing at least 1,700 people.