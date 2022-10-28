Caught On Camera: Fireball Engulfs US Biker After Cops Use Taser During Chase

The rider was identified by state police as 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor.

A motorcyclist in the United States was engulfed in a "fireball" after a police officer tased his backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside. The terrifying incident, which took place in Arkansas earlier this month, was caught on camera.

In the video, the rider was seen speeding off and ignoring multiple traffic signs and traffic lights. Seconds later, he was seen jumping from the motorcycle in a residential area and running away from the cops.

This is when one of the police officers deployed a taser in an attempt to stop him. However, as one of the barbs of the electronic device struck his gasoline-filled backpack, a fireball engulfed him.

Watch the video below:

The clip also showed police officers screaming "he's on fire" and then using a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

According to CNN, this incident took place on October 13. The rider was identified by state police as 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor. After dousing the fire, the police officers provided medical assistance to the man and even called an ambulance to the scene. He is currently in the hospital and expected to fully recover, the authorities said.

The cops reportedly stated that the chase started when Mr Gaylor was spotted riding a motorcycle with no license plate. The officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, however, Mr Gaylor refused to comply and kept driving. The chase ended when the biker jumped off his motorcycle and fled on foot.

"An investigation has since revealed Gaylor was carrying approximately 1 gallon of gasoline in a backpack," according to the state police statement. The cops also informed, "He"(Mr Gaylor) faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving".

As per NBC News, authorities also said that police later learned that the 38-year-old was wanted by law enforcement on outstanding warrants. On the other hand, the police officers involved in the chase are not under any investigation related to the incident, nor has anyone been placed on administrative leave or disciplined.