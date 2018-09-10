Category 4 Hurricane Florence Threatens US With 'Catastrophic Flooding'

Hurricane Florence has the potential to bring catastrophic flooding to certain places in US

Hurricane Florence intensified on Monday into a Category 4 storm, the second-highest on the five-level scale, US forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said the Atlantic hurricane threatening the southeastern United States has "continued to rapidly strengthen."

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), the NHC said in an advisory issued at noon Eastern Time

Florence was 580 miles (935 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and the center of the storm was forecast to pass between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NHC said.

Storm surge and hurricane watches may be issued Tuesday morning for portions of southeastern US states, the NHC said.

Hurricane Florence has the potential to bring catastrophic flooding to areas of the eastern United States already soaked by heavy rain.

On its current track, Florence is expected to slam the Carolinas and Virginia the hardest -- and all three states have issued emergency declarations to speed preparations.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's office described Florence as possibly the state's "most significant hurricane event in decades," and warned of "catastrophic inland flooding, high winds and possible widespread power outages."

"The largest threat to life from hurricanes is not the high winds," it said. "Flooding is the deadliest result of these storms."

The US Navy ordered ships at its major base in Hampton Roads, Virginia, to put to sea, saying "the forecasted destructive winds and tidal surge are too great to keep the ships in port."

Heavy rain in the Washington area over the weekend has already led to flooding in historic Alexandria, Virginia, local media reported, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for part of the Potomac River.



Two more hurricanes



North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office said Florence is already being felt along the state's coast, with large sea swells resulting in life-threatening rip currents and surf.

"Everyone in North Carolina needs to keep a close eye on Florence and take steps now to get ready for impacts later this week," Cooper said.

The storm "is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said, issuing his state's emergency declaration.

Florence was producing large swells expected to reach from the northern Caribbean to the southern coasts of Canada's Maritime provinces.

At this height of the Atlantic hurricane season, Florence was being trailed on east-to-west paths by two other hurricanes, Helene and Isaac.

Helene -- 375 miles west of the Cape Verde islands off the African coast -- had winds up to 105 mph, and was expected to continue moving west-northwest for another couple of days, the NHC said in its 1500 GMT bulletin.

Hurricane Isaac -- which late Sunday became the fifth hurricane of the season -- is heading west towards the Caribbean.

At 1500 GMT, Isaac, which the NHC called a small hurricane, was about 1,150 miles east of the Windward Islands -- a region still recovering from last year's powerful Hurricane Maria -- with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph.

Isaac is expected to gain strength in the next day or two before beginning to weaken mid-week when it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Maria -- which killed at least 3,057 people, most in Puerto Rico -- is believed to be the third-costliest tropical cyclone on record.