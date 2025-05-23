Cat "Arrested" In Bangkok For Biting Cops During Rescue, Mugshot Is Viral

A cat, rescued and brought to the police station, was "arrested" and had a mugshot taken after the feline bit cops multiple times.

Bangkok police officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk shared the unusual story of a lost American Shorthair cat brought to the police station by someone on May 9. He said they welcomed the cat and started taking care of it, according to the South China Morning Post.

Instead of showing gratitude, the cat, who donned a cute pink harness, began scratching and biting several police officers, he said. The cat's name is Nub Tang, which means "counting money," reported Thai media outlet Khaosod English.

In a Facebook post, Mr Pakeesuk wrote, "This cat has been charged with assaulting police officers and is about to be detained. Please share this post so her owner can come and bail her out." He later shared a picture of the cat sitting in his car.

He added he had already set up an inviting environment for his unexpected guests with food and toys.

Mr Pakeesuk later shared the picture in which the cat is seen lying next to the paw print records, which the officers made as part of her pretend arrest.

"She is living her best life, while the police are the true victims," wrote the officer.

As soon as the post went viral, several people expressed interest in adopting the cat, but Mr Pakeesuk said their priority was to find its real owner.

The cat's owner reached the police station the next day. To give a hilarious end to the story, Mr Pakeesuk wrote a fictitious police report from the perspective of the cat. "I was just hungry. I didn't mean to bite anyone," the report read.

Mr Pakeesuk then handed the cat to its owner with a humorous note that read, "This case must be handled properly. We cannot have other cats thinking that biting people is acceptable."