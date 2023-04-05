Cash App Creator Bob Lee Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

43-year-old Bob Lee died on way to hospital, said San Francisco Police.

Bob Lee, tech executive and founder of mobile payment service Cash App, was stabbed in San Francisco, California, according to a report in Fox News. The police said in a release that they were informed about an attack at 2.35 am on Tuesday and arrived at the scene on the scene at 300 block of Main Street. When they saw the man, the cops called the medics and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The San Francisco medical examiner has not yet identified the man, but Mr Lee's friends said it's him, as per KPIX.

The tech executive was the Chief Product Officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The police said in the statement that the man succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The San Francisco Police have not released the names of any suspects or made any arrests, a New York Post report said.

Many of his co-workers posted tributes on social media, with the company's CEO calling him "an artist".

"Bob Lee was an incredible human being. Saying Bob's name in the past tense feels ridiculous," he said in first tweet of his long Twitter thread.

2/ Bob was like a brother to me. He came into my life like a fever dream and helped build @moby_app.



He was a founder again.



Moby was his dream, his vision.



Bob believed that we have a right to privacy in the 21st century.



That belief is Moby. — Joshua Goldbard (@ThePBXGuy) April 5, 2023

"Bob's energy was infectious. He made friends everywhere he went. One of the things that made him truly special was his capacity to dream big and to summon those big crazy dreams into our world. Bob summoned the future into the present," he said in another tweet.

According to MobileCoin website, Mr Lee was at Google leading Android's core library team and launched the world's most used operating system.