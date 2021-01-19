Capitol Mob 'Provoked', 'Fed Lies' By Trump: Republican Senate Leader

US Capitol mob was provoked by the president and other powerful people, Mitch McConnell said (File)

The supporters of Donald Trump who attacked the US Capitol were "provoked" by the president and "fed lies," Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

"The mob was fed lies," the senator from Kentucky said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.

"And they tried to use fear and violence to stop" the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's November 3 election victory, McConnell said.

"But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night," he said.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 following a speech by the president in which he repeated his false claims to have won the election.

At least five people died in the mayhem.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on January 13 for "inciting insurrection" and he faces a potential trial in the Senate after he leaves office on Wednesday.

The votes of 17 Republican senators would be needed to convict Trump in the Senate and McConnell has not ruled out voting for conviction.

