'Can't Erase A Sovereign State From Map': Biden After UN Vote On Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said the United Nations General Assembly has sent a "clear message" to Moscow by voting to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, according to a White House statement Wednesday.

"The stakes of this conflict are clear to all -- and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map," Biden said.

