Canada Starts Reducing Staff Across Its Missions In India

Canada has reduced dozens of its Indian staffers posted in its missions in India, months after New Delhi forced Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence.

A Canadian high commission spokesperson on Friday said the slashing of the size of the Indian staff was necessary given the reduction of Canadian staff in the country.

"I can confirm that the Government of Canada has implemented some staff reductions across our network of missions in India," the official said.

"The decision to implement reductions across our network of missions in India was sadly necessary given the reduction of Canadian staff available to effectively manage and maintain in-country operations." The spokesperson said the high commission expresses its sincere gratitude for the resilience, dedication and service of its local staff in India.

"Canada will continue to deliver core services to Canadians in India, including consular support and for trade and business development so that the citizens of our two countries can continue to benefit from the longstanding ties between Canadians and Indians," the official said.

"We can also confirm that Canada's visa application centres in India are operating as normal," the spokesperson added.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Mr Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and and their family members from India.

