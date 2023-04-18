Canada Public Broadcaster CBC Quits Twitter Over 'Government-Funded' Label

Canada's public broadcaster CBC said that it was quitting Twitter over "government funding' label.

Canada's public broadcaster CBC and its French-language version Radio-Canada said Monday they were effectively quitting Twitter over a new government-funded label it says questions its editorial independence.

"Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on @Twitter," the broadcaster said in a Twitter message.

