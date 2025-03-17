Advertisement

Canada PM Carney Invites Zelensky To G7 Summit In June

Carney, who took office last week, spoke to the Ukrainian leader over the weekend, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Ottawa:

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit in June in the western province of Alberta, a government official told AFP on Monday.

Carney, who took office last week, spoke to the Ukrainian leader over the weekend, the official said, adding: "President Zelensky has been invited to the G7 meeting in Alberta in June."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

