Canada PM Carney Invites Zelensky To G7 Summit In June

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit in June in the western province of Alberta, a government official told AFP on Monday.

Carney, who took office last week, spoke to the Ukrainian leader over the weekend, the official said, adding: "President Zelensky has been invited to the G7 meeting in Alberta in June."

