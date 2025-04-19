Canada Polls 2025: Key Indian-Origin Candidates Running For Canada Federal Elections 2025

Canada is gearing up for a pivotal federal election on April 28, with a significant number of candidates of Indian origin vying for seats in the country's parliament.

Several high-profile Indian Canadians are contesting the elections, including some incumbent members of the Liberal government. Here are a few notable candidates:

Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry in Prime Minister Mark Carney's Cabinet, is running for re-election in the Oakville riding in Ontario. She is one of the few MPs who have retained ministerial posts from the previous Justin Trudeau government. Anand, who was previously the Minister of Transport, had announced her decision to step down from electoral politics but has since changed her mind.

Kamal Khera, Minister of Health in PM Carney's Cabinet, is contesting the election from the Brampton West constituency, which she has represented since 2015. She was one of the youngest women to be ever elected to Canada's parliament. Khera, a registered nurse and community volunteer, moved to Canada with her Indian parents as a young girl. She has a bachelor of science degree from York University, Toronto.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP since 2017, is not only contesting the election from his own constituency of Burnaby South but is also actively campaigning for NDP candidates across Canada. He was first elected to the legislative assembly of Ontario in 2011, representing Bramalea—Gore—Malton, until he entered federal politics.

Jayesh Brahmbhatt, a real estate developer and People's Party of Canada candidate, is contesting the election. Brahmbhatt, who immigrated to Canada in 2001, said, "We stand for freedom, responsibility, fairness and respect for all, and somewhere it resonates with me. I speak to a lot of people, and they seek change from this election." Per TOI, he also said, "Political parties in Canada are now identifying Indians as an important community in the political arena, and sub-groups such as Gujaratis are making the most of this opportunity to be represented and be heard."

Sunjiv Raval, a successful businessman and Liberal Party candidate, is contesting the parliamentary election from Calgary Midnapore. Raval, who has been actively involved in community work and has represented several Indian community groups, said, "We are fighting on issues faced by the middle class, who have been demanding better infrastructure and sports facilities, affordable housing and work opportunities for all."

Sukh Dhaliwal, a Member of Parliament for Surrey Newton since 2015, has been actively involved in the Surrey community and has chaired the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration. A professional engineer, land surveyor, and small business owner, apart from being a politician, Dhaliwal has been a strong advocate for his constituents and has worked tirelessly to address their concerns.

Parm Bains won the elections in the 2021 federal election and is the Liberal Party MP for Richmond East - Steveston. His family immigrated to Canada from Punjab. Before venturing into politics, he was an instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and media personnel with the provincial government. He will be contesting for the same seat this year as well.

Maninder Sidhu, another MP from Brampton East, was elected in 2019 and won again in 2021. He has been a member of the standing committee on natural resources and the standing committee on transport, infrastructure, and communities. He too will be contesting for the same seat in 2025.

These candidates, among others, are vying for seats in the Canadian parliament, and their campaigns reflect the diversity and complexity of the Indian Canadian community.

The election is expected to be a closely contested one, with issues such as the economy, healthcare, and immigration likely to be at the forefront of the campaign.

