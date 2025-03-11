Canada PM-Elect Mark Carney Vows "Maximum Impact" Response To US Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney said Tuesday his incoming administration would hit back with "maximum impact in the US" against escalating tariffs on Canadian imports into the United States.

"My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the US," Mark Carney said on X, adding that Canadian counter measures would remain "until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade."

