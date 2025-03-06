Canada Is "Angry" As Trump Again Calls Trudeau "Governor" Of 51st US State

US President Donald Trump has once called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor", a nod to his claim that America's northern neighbor would be better off as it's 51st state. Soon after his nearly an hour-long phone call with the Canadian leader, Mr Trump took to his Social Truth platform on Wednesday (local time) and said he told "Governor Justin" that his "Weak Border Policies" were reason for sour relations between Washington and Ottawa.

"For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States. These Policies are responsible for the death of many people," Trump wrote.

The American said the Trudeau had called him to ask what could be done about the tariffs. The Trump administration has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, as it blamed Ottawa for not stopping the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, and its chemical ingredients into the US. In retaliation, Canada imposed a 25 per cent tariff on USD 30 billion worth of US goods, beginning a trade war that was likely to impact the economy of both nations.

"I told him (Trudeau) that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He said that it's gotten better, but I said, 'That's not good enough.' The call ended in a 'somewhat' friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!" he added.

Canada Is "Angry"

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Wednesday hit out at Trump over his comment to make the country America's '51st state', saying that she takes his remarks "very seriously."

"This is not a joke anymore. There's a reason why Canadians, when they go out on a hockey game, are booing the American national anthem... We're insulted. We're mad. We're angry," Joly said in an interview with BBC.

Since being elected as US President for the second term, Trump has on several occasions suggested that Canada should come under the ambit of the US and that Prime Minister Trudeau could become the governor of the 51st Canadian state.