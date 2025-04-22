When Canada's Conservative Party Went From A Majority To Just 2 Seats

Canada's political script took a dramatic turn in early 2025, pushing the nation towards an unexpected snap election in April - months ahead of the scheduled October timeline. The catalyst was the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January, setting the stage for an all-new electoral landscape.

In his place rose Mark Carney - former central banker turned Prime Minister - now tasked with rallying a divided Liberal base and defending Canada's global standing. Across the aisle stands Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader who has spent the last few years galvanising support with promises of tax cuts, tougher borders, and a fresh economic agenda.

This political shift is drawing comparison to another moment of dramatic upheaval - the 1993 federal election, known for one of the most devastating defeats in the history of modern democracies. Known as the Conservative Party of Canada today, the political outfit came into being after the merger of the two main right-leaning parties, the Progressive Conservative Party (PC Party) and the Canadian Alliance in 2003.

Back in 1993, the ruling Progressive Conservative Party, led by Kim Campbell - the first and only female prime minister of Canada - suffered an astonishing collapse. From a commanding 156 seats, the party was reduced to just two. The wipeout didn't just end a government; it dismantled a party and fractured conservative politics for years.

What Went Wrong In 1993?

Several factors played into it. First, Campbell had only recently taken over from Brian Mulroney, whose government had grown deeply unpopular due to economic downturns, the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and failed constitutional reforms like the Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords. Though Campbell was personally well-liked and seen as a fresh face, the electorate was unforgiving.

Second, the conservative vote split sharply. The newly formed Reform Party (1987), led by Preston Manning, surged in the West, while the Bloc Quebecois - born out of Quebec's nationalist movement - dominated the province. That left the Progressive Conservatives squeezed from both sides, with no regional stronghold to fall back on.

Third, the Liberals, led by Jean Chretien, capitalised on the unrest, promising jobs, growth, and a break from Mulroney-era fatigue. Their message resonated across the country, earning them 177 seats and a decisive majority, reducing the Conservative Party to just two seats.

20th Prime Minister Of Canada

Jean Chretien became Prime Minister of Canada after the 1993 federal election.

He led the Liberal Party to a massive majority victory, winning 177 of the 295 seats in the House of Commons. Chretien was officially sworn in as Prime Minister on November 4, 1993, succeeding Kim Campbell of the Progressive Conservatives.

Chretien would go on to serve as Prime Minister for a decade - from 1993 to 2003 - making him one of Canada's longest-serving leaders.

