Canada Authorizes Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Kids Age 12 And Up

Data from trials shows vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, Supriya Sharma said.

Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.

"This is the first vaccine authorized in Canada for the prevention of Covid-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada's fight against the pandemic," Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.

Data from clinical trials show the vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)