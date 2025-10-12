Age Is Just A Number: At 92, World's Oldest President Seeks Another Term

Paul Biya, 92, the world's oldest president, seems ready to extend his 43-year rule as Cameroon heads to the polls. The single-phase election on Sunday is expected to give Biya a new seven-year term. It means that he will be 99 by the time his term ends.

Analysts say Biya's re-election is almost certain, which is in part because of his hold over the state institutions and a divided opposition. This time, Biya is facing 11 challengers, including former government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary, 79, who has emerged as his strongest opponent.

Biya, who has kept a low profile for years, made his first and only campaign appearance on Tuesday in Maroua. "I am well aware of the problems that concern you. Based on my own experience, I can assure you that these problems are not insurmountable," he said in his speech.

When Did Biya First Come Into Power?

Biya came to power in 1982 after his predecessor, Cameroon's first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo, resigned and has ruled the country since then. Interestingly, Cameroon has seen just two leaders since independence in 1960. Before assuming power as the head of state, Biya was the fifth Prime Minister of Cameroon from 1975 to 1982.

Pressure From Church, Former Allies, And Family

This year, calls for Biya to retire have grown louder. Catholic archbishop Samuel Kleda went on French radio last Christmas and said that it was "not realistic" for Biya to keep leading the nation. Two of his long-time allies, Issa Tchiroma and Bello Bouba Maigari, defected to the opposition. They both openly challenged Biya's fitness to lead.

Even his daughter, Brenda Biya, 27, joined the calls to step down. In a TikTok video that went viral, she said her father "has made too many people suffer" and urged citizens not to vote for him. She later retracted the statement.

At least 43 per cent of the Cameroon population lives in poverty, according to UN estimates, with a third of its 30 million citizens living on less than $2 a day. This year, around 8 million people, including over 34,000 overseas, are eligible to vote in the Central African nation.