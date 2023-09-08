'Camera Is 10% Better?' Elon Musk On His Current iPhone And Old Versions

iPhone 15 family is expected to be unveiled at Apple's "Wonderlust" event on September 12. (File)

iPhone 15 family is expected to be unveiled at Apple's “Wonderlust” event on September 12. Now just a few days ahead of Apple's annual event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he is unsure of the differences between his current phone and previous version of iPhones.

The business magnate believes that only the camera of his current iPhone is “10 per cent” better than the older version. Mr Musk expressed his views in the comment section of a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On September 7, a user shared a picture of a person holding the alleged dummy of an iPhone 15 pro in “titan gray” colour. The text on the picture reads, “The titan gray iPhone 15 Pro looks unreal in person.”

Sharing the picture, the user wrote, “Apple will literally ship the same iPhone year after year and people will still lose their minds.”

Mr Musk was quick to acknowledge the post, and wrote, “I'm not entirely clear on the differences between my current iPhone and the prior versions. Camera is 10% better?”

Mr Musk's views left the Internet divided. While many agreed with the tech billionaire, several advocated Apple.

A comment read, “I was having this exact conversation with my wife. Stating that the only thing going up with the iPhone is the price of the unit and the accessories for it. As for security, not bad. But we can make a plan with other devices at half the price. Bye-bye, iPhone. The time has come. Which brands should we explore?”

A user defended Apple and wrote, “Apple Sound system is much better, the resolution is higher, bigger screen, waterproof, tamper proof, the camera has lot more features and options, I like the scanner options which is located in the notepad, you can add many phone numbers in one phone, you can combine all of your email accounts together, bio matrices security, you can do all sorts of tasks simultaneously. I can't speak for other companies. But I am kind of happy with the Apple iPhone because it's user-friendly. I am not so big about the Apple desktop though.”

On August 29, Apple sent out its invites for the upcoming “Wonderlust” event, which will held on September 12, at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The tech giant didn't detail the products that it will unveil at the event. But four new models – including two standard iPhone 15 models and two high-end iPhone 15 Pro variants – are expected to be launched.