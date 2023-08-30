Apple Big 'Wonderlust' Event On September 12: What To Expect?

Apple has sent out invites for its annual event on Tuesday. The product unveiling showcase will be held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 12. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST). The invite also features an Apple logo in the shades of blue and gold, with a text reading: “Wonderlust.”

Though the invitation didn't explicitly detail what products will debut, the tech giant is likely to unveil its next-generation iPhone 15 series. Apple typically introduces new hardware products, mainly the latest iPhone series as well as Apple watch models at the annual event.

What to expect from Apple's annual event?

This year, four new models – including two standard iPhone 15 models and two high-end iPhone 15 Pro variants – are expected to be unveiled on September 12.

The iPhone 15 series, according to The Times Of India, will most likely feature the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope camera, one of the major highlights of the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic processor, which is believed to be a significant upgrade over the A16 Bionic processor, an essential part of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple will equip the iPhone 15 series with an all-new action button. It will allow users to quickly access certain features and applications. The iPhone 15 Pro might miss out on the periscope lens that allows more optical zoom. Along with their unique features, iPhones are popularly known for their cameras. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may have a 48-megapixel main camera.

It is also expected that Apple will unveil two new models of the Apple Watch: a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple may also announce a rollout date for iOS 17 along with other iOS updates.

The annual event of Apple will be live-streamed on the tech giant's website, its official YouTube channel as well as on the Apple TV application, which can be accessed via iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.