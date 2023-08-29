Businesswoman Martha Stewart Slammed For Using Iceberg As Cocktail Garnish

The 82-year-old shared pictures of her getaway with her Instagram followers

Globally renowned businesswoman-author Martha Stewart is getting backlash on the internet after she used a 'small iceberg' to chill her cocktail during a luxe cruise travelling to Greenland from Iceland.

The 82-year-old shared pictures of her getaway with her Instagram followers, and said that she captured an iceberg for the cocktail.

"We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," she captioned her post.

In the pictures posted by the businesswoman, she can be seen posing with her drink. The second image shows two chunks of ice sitting on a black cart, possibly the one she used to chill her beverage.

See the post here:

After uploading the pictures on Instagram, her post received disapproving comments from followers. Many pointed out the ongoing climate crisis.

A user wrote, "I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because he's about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf."

Another user wrote, "Martha the ice caps are melting don't put them in your drink."

"Martha I love ya. But weren't you just talking about climate change with your wash out on your driveway in NY? Melting icebergs for a cocktail surely won't help. I'm not even going to talk about the boat you're on and how that can't be good for climate change either," the third user commented.

"So as the climate warms due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires vacation to the melting icebergs, scoop them up and use them to keep their cocktails cold. That sounds like a line from a dystopian novel. Can't make this shit up lol," the fourth user wrote on Instagram.

"You should have left the ice right where it was. You have heard of global warming haven't you," the fifth user commented.