Who Is Bushra Bibi, Former PM Imran Khan's 'Faith Healer' Wife

A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years in prison after declaring their marriage null and void. The court ruled that their union, solemnised in 2018, was deemed un-Islamic and illegal.

The court claimed that Imran Khan and his wife broke the law stating that a woman must wait three months before remarrying.

The complaint was filed by Bibi's former husband, Khawar Farid Maneka. He said that they divorced in November 2017, just before she married Khan. However, Bibi insisted the divorce happened in August 2017. Both Bibi and Khan, who had been married twice before, denied breaking the three-month waiting rule, which is part of Islamic law and followed in Pakistan.

Who is Bushra Bibi?

Bushra Bibi, previously known as Bushra Maneka, is a faith healer and a spiritual adviser, reported BBC. She is often seen concealed behind a veil.

Bushra Bibi follows the Sufi tradition, the report added.

Bushra Bibi got married to Imran Khan in 2018 in a quiet ceremony.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's journey reportedly started after Mr Khan sought advice from her at a 13th Century Sufi shrine, the Daily Mail reported.

Bushra Bibi was born in Pakpattan. She belongs to a politically influential family, the report stated.

Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan were recently also sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption for holding onto expensive state gifts during Khan's tenure as the Prime Minister. The court permitted Bibi to serve her sentence under house arrest.