Video: Train With Flames Shooting High Into Sky Rolls Through Canada City

A train with flames shooting high into the night sky was seen barrelling through a Canadian city on Sunday. The dramatic visuals were captured by shocked witnesses who reported the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (CPKC) freight train moving through a residential neighbourhood in Otario's London with its five gondola cars on fire. There were no injuries but the damage to the railcars was estimated at $25,000.

Yep, that's a flaming train rolling through downtown #Ldnont

Pretty much sums up the state of Canada 🤦🏻‍♀️🤡🇨🇦#CanadaIsBrokenhttps://t.co/MgXSuZ26rhpic.twitter.com/IKE6KJZYaV — heather (@howisthismylif) April 22, 2024

As per reports, the cars were carrying used railroad ties, which were heading for disposal.

The train eventually came to a stop in a residential area in front of an office building and an apartment complex near Richmond Street and Pall Mall Street, CBC News reported.

It took firefighters nearly 90 minutes to douse the blaze. The London Fire Department thanked "multiple 911 callers" who alerted the authorities about the train on fire. "We were ale to get on scene and contain the fire in the downtown area very quickly with limited damage and no injuries," it posted on X.

The train was eventually moved to a rail yard where fire crew continued to work to put out the smouldering material. A fire department official did not indicate how the fire started, but asserted the incident was being treated as an arson incident.