Buckingham Palace Says It "Understands" Prince Harry's Move To Step Back

These are complicated issues that will take time to work through, Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace Says It 'Understands' Prince Harry's Move To Step Back

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided to step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family.

LONDON:

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the palace said.

"Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," it added.



