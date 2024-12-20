Bua Noi, World's Loneliest Gorilla To Spend 36th Christmas In Thai Mall Zoo

Thailand's only gorilla, a female named 'Bua Noi' or Little Lotus, is set to spend another Christmas trapped in a grim, concrete cage at Pata Zoo in the capital city of Bangkok. Regarded as the "world's loneliest gorilla", Bua Noi has been imprisoned in the zoo since 1988, as per Guardian, which is constructed on the sixth and seventh floors of a desolate shopping mall. Despite global outcry, including efforts from A-list celebrities such as Cher and Gillian Anderson, the gorilla remains caged in what is described as the saddest place on Earth.

Gorillas, which are native to Africa are widely regarded as social animals. They usually live in family groups but Bua Noi has been subjected to a life of loneliness with animals like orangutans, birds, langurs, flamingos, and sheep imprisoned in other enclosures. With only a week to go for Christmas, it appears certain that Bua Noi, who was brought to the Southeast Asian country, aged three from Germany, will remain in captivity.

Notably, Pata Zoo was opened in 1983 by Vinai Sermsirimongkol, a businessman who owned the seven-story high Pata Pinklao Department Store. With the average lifespan of the Eastern Gorilla being over 40 years, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), experts fear that she might die in her cage before being let out in the wild.

The current owner of the zoo, Kanit Sermsirimongkol, has rejected claims that Bua Noi and other animals were poorly treated. After reports emerged that Mr Sermsirimongkol's family was demanding Rs 7.4 crore to release the animal, the zoo released a statement.

"As of today, the legally authorized executives of the zoo would like to confirm that they have never negotiated to buy or sell Bua Noi with anyone or any agency," the company said in a Facebook post a couple of years ago.

"The department store executives turned down a plan to relocate the gorilla as earlier requested by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. They were not certain that Bua Noi, which has been used to the absence of natural pathogens, could adjust to a new environment."

Internet reacts

Bua Noi's situation has garnered significant attention on social media, with users expressing their heartbreak and frustration over her continued confinement.

"This really sucks. If hell is real, there is a place for people that treat this poor animal this way," said one user, while another added: "Can someone tell me why zoos are good? Don't like going to them just to see all the animals being depressed. Poor Bua Noi."

A third commented: "It is incredibly sad what human greed can lead to. Hopefully Bua Noi is freed some day."

Bua Noi's plight underscores broader issues regarding animal rights and the ethics of keeping social creatures in isolation for entertainment.