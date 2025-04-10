Bryan Johnson Raises Alarm Over India's Air Pollution In New Video

US entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his age-reversal projects, loved his time in India when he visited the country for the first time in December last year. But he couldn't wrap his head around one thing: why Indian leaders haven't declared air pollution a national emergency yet.

He has now released a video drawing attention to India's high levels of air pollution. Mr Johnson said that he was alarmed by the country's air quality and the apparent public indifference to it.

"I loved being in India. My first time," Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), and added, "I was shocked by how normalized Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments."

Mr Johnson also questioned the lack of urgency from Indian authorities. "I am unsure why India's leaders do not make air quality a national emergency," he wrote.

Mr Johnson said, "One of our biggest concerns coming to India is the air quality. I think they have right now the worst air quality in the entire world, and it's interesting that nobody is wearing a mask." He continued, "It's awful, it's like in the middle of a fire."

During his visit, he carried an air purifier with him and frequently wore a mask.

Watch the video here:

The video soon prompted a range of reactions.

One user commented, "True. Post about it daily... may be finally government take some action."

Others highlighted India's structural challenges, such as overpopulation and lack of basic services. "Our problems are overpopulation, illiteracy, poverty and lack of civic sense. Our leaders are not working towards providing us with basics like clean air, water and food," read another post.

But Mr Johnson's remarks also received criticism from some users. "Talking bad about India has become a good PR to get the attention & impression," one post read.

During his time in Mumbai in February, Mr Johnson was interviewed by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in his podcast “WTF ”. In the middle of a discussion on “where health and wellness are headed,” the anti-ageing influencer decided to walk away due to the bad air quality. Later, Mr Johnson explained that Mr Kamath was a gracious host but the room they were in circulated outside air, rendering his air purifier "ineffective."

He suffered from a rash and throat burn on the third day of his India visit, Mr Johnson said.

Last December, Mr Johnson was in India to promote his book 'Don't Die'. The tech mogul revealed that he found India "hungry for life, youthful and open-minded". He thanked the country for "graciously" welcoming him and wrote how India's "rich history" is "closest" to his heart.