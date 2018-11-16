Brothers Allegedly Kill Sister, Cousin In Pakistan Dishonour Killing

The murdered man's father told the police that his two nephews shot his son dead (Representational)

Two men allegedly killed their 15-year-old sister and 27-year-old cousin on Friday in Shangla district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a suspected case of dishonour killing, the police said.

A police official told a Pakistani daily that the girl's brothers suspected the two were involved in a relationship and killed them in the name of "honour". The crime took place in the Laray area of Martung district in Shangla.

The police official said that the two victims were first cousins. The girl was unmarried while the 27-year-old man, Said Muhammad, had four children.

The murdered man's father, Khan Said, told the police that his two nephews shot his son dead while he was working in the fields. They then went back home and killed their teenage sister.

The suspects then fled the crime scene.

Khan Said said he had registered a first information report in the Martung police station.