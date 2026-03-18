British Tourist Dies, Girlfriend Hospitalised After Suspected Drink Spiking In Thailand

A tragic incident has occurred in Thailand, where a 38-year-old British tourist, identified as Tom Pardhy, died and his girlfriend, Naomi Raksha, was hospitalised after their drinks were allegedly spiked in Bangkok. The couple had been travelling in Thailand for six weeks before the incident on March 6.

Pardhy, a yoga teacher and music promoter from East London, passed away suddenly. Although the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed publicly, his family called it "sudden, accidental and unexpected"

According to the Daily Mail, Naomi's mother claimed on social media that the couple were "given spiked drinks in Bangkok".

Also read | Top Mathematician Shares Reasons For Leaving US After 15 Years: "Want Asia To Be Next America"

Naomi was rushed to the hospital. She reportedly suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead multiple times before being revived. She is currently recovering in a rehabilitation centre.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Naomi's medical expenses. Her brother, Jonathan Raksha, wrote, "In addition, roughly 24 hours later, we learned her loving boyfriend Tom was found unresponsive. Naomi is now in a treatment centre recovering physically, mentally & spiritually."

Also read | Kristin Cabot Hits Out At Tech Firms For 'Feeding Off Pain' After Coldplay Incident

Pardhy's mother, sister and Naomi on Instagram wrote: "We know this will come as a terrible shock to all his many friends. He was an absolute beacon of light in his East London community and beyond. From the festival circuit to his beloved yoga community, we know he will be dearly missed by so many.""Our breaking hearts go out to you all."

"We are keeping what we know about the circumstances of his death within our close family and friends, and ask that any questions about exactly what has happened are not asked here. Please respect our privacy at this time."

"We are deeply comforted in the knowledge that his last month in Thailand with his love Naomi was truly the happiest of his life."

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is supporting Tom's family and is in contact with local authorities. However, the incident has raised concerns about travel safety and the importance of being cautious when consuming drinks in unfamiliar environments.