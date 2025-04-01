British Tourist Bravely Tackles Amsterdam Stabbing Suspect, Honoured With Hero Award

A British man is being praised for his bravery after tackling a stabbing suspect to the ground near Amsterdam's central Dam Square on Thursday. Footage shows the man, dressed casually, pinning the suspect down and threatening to punch him while waiting for police, as bystanders passed by, the Independent reported.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema publicly thanked him for his heroic actions in an Instagram message and later awarded him a hero's badge at her official residence.

"He is a very modest British man," Halsema told local news channel AT5. "He has no desire for fame and is primarily concerned about the victims, feeling responsible for them."

She praised his quick-thinking response, saying, "In a split second, he made a decision that deserves great appreciation."

According to the mayor, the tourist had been walking along Nieuwendijk when he heard a commotion. "He saw someone pass by and instinctively thought, 'Something is wrong.' He managed to tackle the suspect to the ground."

English tourist chases and subdues Ukrainian refugee in Amsterdam. 5 people stabbed including 2 Americans, a Belgian, a Pole and a Dutch victim. Mayor of Amsterdam awards hero for citizens arrest. pic.twitter.com/JLUU2PJ4hf — DownloadCode💎 (@Official_DC) March 30, 2025

All five victims of the attack are now in stable condition. Authorities identified them as a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from the U.S., a 73-year-old Belgian woman, a 26-year-old Polish man, and a 19-year-old Dutch woman from Amsterdam.

The suspect's identity and motive remain unclear, but police are investigating the possibility that the victims were targeted at random.

An Amsterdam police spokesperson told Dutch news outlet AD that the British tourist performed a "rare citizen's arrest." "We're very proud of him, but we also urge caution-most people are not trained for such situations."

His actions have been widely celebrated on social media, with many locals calling for him to be made an honorary "Amsterdamer."