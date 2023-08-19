Dr Ravi Jayaram: 5 Points On Indian Origin Doctor Who Raised Alarm Over Killer UK Nurse

Dr Ravi Jayaram is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital. According to Knight Ayton Management, he has worked in the National Health Service for over 10 years.

Dr Jayaram did his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and trained in paediatrics in the north-east of England, Bristol, New South Wales and London.

He has been the head of the paediatric department in his hospital for 6 years and so has been very involved in medical management. He deals with many aspects of child health but has a particular interest in asthma, cystic fibrosis and other childhood lung disorders as well as in behavioural paediatrics, medical education and care of critically ill children.

As per his bio on the management site, he has extensive insight into broader issues around the delivery of healthcare and the ever-changing structure of the NHS.