Dr Ravi Jayaram: 5 Points On Indian Origin Doctor Who Raised Alarm Over Killer UK Nurse

5 points on Ravi Jayaram
Dr Ravi Jayaram is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital. According to Knight Ayton Management, he has worked in the National Health Service for over 10 years.
Dr Jayaram did his undergraduate training in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and trained in paediatrics in the north-east of England, Bristol, New South Wales and London.
He has been the head of the paediatric department in his hospital for 6 years and so has been very involved in medical management. He deals with many aspects of child health but has a particular interest in asthma, cystic fibrosis and other childhood lung disorders as well as in behavioural paediatrics, medical education and care of critically ill children.
As per his bio on the management site, he has extensive insight into broader issues around the delivery of healthcare and the ever-changing structure of the NHS.
Dr Jayaram is among those who helped catch the nurse. It was in 2015 he first began raising concerns after three babies died in June that year. Eventually, it was in April 2017 that the NHS trust allowed doctors to meet with a police officer. Shortly afterwards, an investigation was launched that would lead to Letby's arrest. Shortly afterwards, an investigation was launched that led to Ms Letby's arrest.
