Lucy Letby: 5 Points On Killer British Nurse

Lucy Letby was born in Hereford, in central England. She completed a nursing degree at Chester University in northwest England, and after qualifying, she began to work in the neonatal unit of the city's Countess of Chester Hospital.

Lucy Letby was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016. She was first arrested in July 2018, and then again in June 2019 and November 2020.

Prosecutors said Letby attacked 17 babies who had been on the ward. Mostly, she was accused of injecting air into their bloodstream or stomachs, or giving them excessive milk. The police said they had been unable to find a motive for the attacks.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans, the deputy senior investigating officer, described Letby as "beige". "She had a healthy social life, she had a circle of friends, she had her parents and holidays; and there isn't anything unusual in any of that; there isn't anything that we have found that has been unusual," Evans said. She said there was nothing the police could find that was unusual for a woman of her age at that point in her life.